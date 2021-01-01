Nike ACG Trail Shorts

LIGHT AND WATER-REPELLENT, READY FOR THE TRAIL. Inspired by the outdoor attractions of Oregon, the Nike ACG Shorts are trail-ready. Water-repellent fabric is stretchy, durable andmade with 100% recycled polyester and recycled nylon fibers. Stay out as long as you like with pockets that keep your gear close. Northwest Tested This product was designed and tested in Oregon, USA. The state's vast wilderness and climate has served as inspiration for our designs. To create the shorts, our team went to a couple of the stateâs favorite natural attractions. The rock climbing playground Smith Rock and the pristine waters of Crater Lake helped us connect with the environment and learn how it can inform our gear and how we use it. Move and Repel Smooth and comfortable woven fabric helps you move freely. It has a DWR (durable, water-repellent) finish to help repel moisture. Adjust Your Fit A lightweight web belt at the waist includes a quick-release buckle for easy adjustment. Benefits Zippered pockets keep your small items secure. Zippered back pocket offers space for your gear. Waistband loop can hold a carabiner. Reinforced stitching provides additional support. Product Details Body: 100% nylon. Pocket bags: 100% polyester. Machine wash Imported Style: CZ6704; Color: Black/Anthracite/Summit White; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult