Ermenegildo Zegna Achillfarm Tapered Straight-Leg Wool Trousers

Classic wool trousers with pronounced pleats are a dapper essential. Belt loops Zip fly with tab button closure Side slash pockets Back buttoned welt pockets Front and back pleats Wool Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Inseam, about 36" ABOUT THE BRAND In 1910, designer Ermenegildo Zegna founded his still family-run company in the Northern Italian town of Trivero. Famed for its meticulous tailoring and luxury fabrics sourced from around the world, the label remains at the forefront of menswear, continuing its precise attention to modern cuts and launching innovative designer collaborations.