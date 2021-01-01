La Detresse Acid Drop Sweatpants

From the Acid Drop Collection. Hand-dyed fleece sweatpants in an acid wash finish and distressed details throughout. Drawstring waistband Front welt pockets One back patch pocket Distressed details Cotton/polyester Machine wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT Oversized fit Rise, about 11" Inseam, about 26" Leg opening, about 3.25" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small Please note: Due to the nature of acid wash, each garment is unique. Contemporary Sportswear - Casual Separates > La Detresse > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. La Detresse. Color: Charcoal. Size: Large.