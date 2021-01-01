Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser - Murad Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser clears breakouts & strips away pore-clogging oil & debris. Salicylic acid combats acne even after rinsing. Benefits Rich lather helps treat and prevent acne breakouts Two types of salicylic acid fight acne while remaining active for hours, even after rinsing Using Clarifying Cleanser before and after wearing a mask can help prevent maskne breakouts Clinical Results 94% said it dissolves excess oil* 94% said it deeply cleanses skin* 88% said it improves skin's overall appearance* 85% said it leaves pores feeling clean of impurities* *In a 3-day clinical study -Murad Acne Complex Clarifying Cleanser - 6.75oz