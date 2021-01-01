CeraVe Acne Control Cleanser with Salicylic Acid - 8 fl oz

CeraVe Acne Control Face Wash is formulated with 2percent salicylic acid to clear acne and reduce blackheads. Purifying clay helps improve the appearance of pores. Formulated with Oil-Absorbing Technology, in a refreshing gel-to-foam texture, this acne treatment cleanses skin and targets pores, helping prevent new acne breakouts while maintaining the protective skin barrier with 3 essential ceramides. Key Ingredients: •2percent salicylic acid (SA) is a beta hydroxy acid (BHA), an effective exfoliator that helps remove dead skin cells and sebum, reduce blackheads and the appearance of pores, and treats and prevents new acne breakouts. This chemical exfoliant feels less harsh than physical ones like face scrubs. •Hectorite clay helps absorb oil, and helps skin look less shiny •Three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6 II) help restore the skin’s natural barrier •Niacinamide helps calm skin How to Use: •Cleanse skin morning and night •After cleansing apply CeraVe Acne Control Gel all over the face for targeted acne treatment •Finish with your favorite CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion. As this product can increase skin’s sun sensitivity, also use CeraVe Face Moisturizer with Sunscreen SPF 30. Brand Story: Whether you need products for your sensitive, oily, acne-prone, combination or normal skin, need a soothing moisturizer for your baby, have specific skin concerns, like eczema or psoriasis, or just want a hydrating serum or anti-aging cream, CeraVe can help. The CeraVe story began in 2005 after experts noticed that many skin conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis and dry skin all had one thing in common: a compromised skin barrier. Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe offers a complete line of skincare products that contain three essential ceramides enhanced with a revolutionary delivery system to help restore the skin’s natural protective barrier.