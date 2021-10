What it is: A gentle, fast-acting benzoyl peroxide acne spot-treatment that clears existing blemishes and prevents future breakouts. Who it's for: Ideal for oily skin types. What it does: This treatment is also formulated with a polyhydroxy acid gluconolactone that supports breakout control and soothes skin, while soothing botanicals reduce potential irritation. How to use: After cleansing, spot-treat with a smooth layer. It's not suitable for