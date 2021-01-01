Clinique Acne Oil Control Cleansing Mask

Acne Oil Control Cleansing Mask - Clinique Acne Solutions Oil-Control Cleansing Mask is a soothing, natural clay-based mask that helps heal and prevent breakouts. Benefits All Skin Types Medicated formula with acne-fighting salicylic acid Goes deep to clean and unclog pores, rid skin of excess oil In just 5 minutes, skin looks clearer, and feels smoother and less congested Gentle, non-drying mask is formulated to work with minimal irritation Dermatologist tested Non-acnegenic Allergy tested Key Ingredients Salicylic acid and acetyl glucosamine help clear dead skin cells that can contribute to clogged pores. Kaolin clay and laminaria saccharina extract deep clean and help absorb surface oil. Formulated Without Parabens Phthalates Oil-free Denatured alcohol Synthetic colors SLS SLES Sulfates Gluten Fragrance - Acne Oil Control Cleansing Mask