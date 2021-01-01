Neutrogena Acne Proofing Daily Facial Scrub with Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment, Exfoliating and Cleansing Face Wash, Oil-Free, 4.2 oz

4.2-ounce tube of Neutrogena Acne Proofing Oil-Free Daily Exfoliating Facial Scrub to treat breakouts and help defend against new ones Formulated with maximum strength salicylic acid acne medicine to clear breakouts along with ClearDefend Technology Exfoliating cleanser helps preserve skin's essential defenses to help skin become more acne resistant with regular use Clinically proven face wash contains gentle exfoliators that leave skin feeling smooth while acne-fighting medicine prevents future breakouts Oil-free face wash is gentle enough for everyday use to cleanse pores. It helps make skin more resistant to acne over time and is from the #1 dermatologist recommend acne brand.