Acne Treatment Differin Gel, 180 Day Supply, Retinoid Treatment for Face with 0.1% Adapalene, Gentle Skin Care for Acne Prone Sensitive Skin, 45g Tube (Pack of 2)

Clears breakouts where they start (Deep in pores) and prevents new acne from forming, which ultimately restores skin's texture and tone. Can also be used to effectively treat acne or “maskne” caused by wearing face masks or facial coverings Differin works differently than other Acne treatments by normalizing skin cell turnover and effectively targets two primary causes of Acne, clogged pores and inflammation Adapalene was created for superior tolerability compared to other prescription retinoid products not containing Adapalene; It is suitable for use as part of your morning or evening regimen Water based formula, oil free, alcohol free, fragrance free, non comedogenic; Helps reduce the risk of scarring and Hyperpigmentation by treating Acne In a clinical study, Differin gel provided up to 87 percent reduction in acne lesions after 12 weeks, which will continue to improve with further use