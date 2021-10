Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Absolu Eau De Parfum. With ACQUA DI GIO ABSOLU, Giorgio Armani continues to celebrate the relationship between man and nature. Elegant and refined, ABSOLU is inspired by the union between fresh water and warm wood. ABSOLU opens with its iconic aquatic marine note, laced with sparkling grapefruit. The scent unfolds into an aromatic heart of patchouli, complemented by warm and ambery woods at the base, to release a new kind of marine freshness.