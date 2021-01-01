Active Jac Flannel Quilt-Lined

DescriptionBaby boys' classic workwear jacket in a sized-down version.The Active Jac has been a favorite on American ranches, farms, and factory floors since its release in the '70s. This boys' cold-weather version is made of durable canvas that looks just like dad's but feels broken in from the start. The soft lining ensures kids stay warm whether they're corralling wayward goats or running around the park. Features9-ounce, 100% cotton canvasLined body and hood; Quilt-lined sleevesCarhartt-strong, triple-stitched main seamsRibbed cuffs and waistInsulated front pockets; Carhartt patch on pocketName tag label on inside pocketCountry of Origin: Imported