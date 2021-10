An athletic pair of stretch - knit biker shorts featuring a high - rise waist, slanted side pockets, a fit that sculpts, lifts, and smooths, breathable and moisture wicking fabric, and seams that lay flat for ultimate comfort. | 77% polyester, 23% spandex | Hand wash cold | Model is 5'9" and wearing a Small | Active Pocket Biker Shorts in Black/Navy, Size XS