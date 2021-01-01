The North Face Active Trail Pack is a 20L pack for moving easily between city days and trail days. Urban exploration at its best, just slide your laptop into the interior sleeve, extra layer and anything else you may need before heading to office or coffee shop. As soon as the clock hits five on Friday, dump it out on your bed and pile in the snacks, water bottle and rain shell for the hike. Durable, sleek and Fits into your city to trail lifestyle with ease. Features of The North Face Active Trail Pack Weatherproof zippers offer water protection Padded shoulder straps and back panel offer all-day comfort Large, zippered main compartment holds all your essentials Water-bladder pocket doubles as a laptop pocket Two external, concealed water bottle pockets Corded front pocket offers additional storage Bonded webbing-loop attachment points on back of pack Sternum strap with whistle buckle Fabric Details 75D Polyester with waterproof-breathable membrane and non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish