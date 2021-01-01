Regatta Activewear Mens Beijing Short Sleeve T-Shirt (White/White) - XXL - Also in: XL, L, M, S

100% polyester. - Mens short sleeve t-shirt. - Lightweight Isovent pique fabric with natural stretch helps to keep you cool and dry by efficiently wicking sweat to the surface. - An antibacterial finish keeps you feeling fresher for longer. - Made with ergonomic, flat seams and no labels to give 'no rub' active comfort. - Streamline panelling gives a high energy look. - A compact earphone loop helps to keep you in the zone. - Regatta Activewear Mens sizing (chest approx.): XS (36in), S (38in), M (40in), L (42in), XL (44in), XXL (47in), XXXL (50in), XXXXL (53in). - Gender: Men