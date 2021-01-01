Regatta Activewear Womens Beijing Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Black/Black) - 6 - Also in: 8, 4, 12, 10

100% polyester. - Womens short sleeve t-shirt. - Lightweight Isovent pique fabric with natural stretch helps to keep you cool and dry by efficiently wicking sweat to the surface. - An antibacterial finish keeps you feeling fresher for longer. - Made with ergonomic, flat seams and no labels to give 'no rub' active comfort. - Streamline panelling gives a high energy look. - A compact earphone loop helps to keep you in the zone. - Regatta Activewear Womens sizing (bust approx): 4 (32in), 6 (34in), 8 (36in), 10 (38in), 12 (40in), 14 (42in), 16 (44in), 18 (46in). - Gender: Women