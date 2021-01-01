Actually It Is Rocket Science Math Engineering Teacher T-Shirt

Launch your kids dreams with this Actually It Is Rocket Science Math Engineering Teacher design. The civilian space program and aerospace and aeronautics research. This Space Rocket engine apparel is a great idea for people who love space and NASA. Boys, girls, kids of the tech enthusiasts can also use this in class. Electrical engineers, electronic engineers, civil engineers and chemical engineers can have this as birthday or Christmas presents from fellow Science majors, Space Geeks & Math Nerds. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem