AD ITCosmetics ByeBye PoresPressed IlluminationAuto-Delivery

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Illumination is your pressed, allover finishing powder, airbrushing the look of your skin to perfection and helping to reduce the look of pores, fine lines, and imperfections with a subtle radiance! And with this Auto-Delivery plan, you'll receive a new shipment approximately every 90 days for as long as you remain in the plan. The first shipment only is paired with the Heavenly Luxe Wand Ball Powder Brush for perfect airbrushed application.



We've taken your IT Girl favorite Bye Bye Pores formula and infused Drops of Light Technology, giving your skin a subtle radiance and lit-from-within glow! As you buff over your bare skin or as your final step to set your makeup, you'll help to blur away the look of pores and imperfections. Completely translucent and perfect for all skin tones, Bye Bye Pores Pressed Illumination is your airbrushed radiant skin in a compact. And with the custom-cut, super-soft Heavenly Luxe Wand Ball Powder Brush, application is a true luxury experience!



How do I use it: Using the Heavenly Luxe Wand Ball Powder Brush, gently swirl into foundation and buff over your skin. You can wear alone, over bare skin for an airbrushed finish that will absorb oil throughout the day, or you can apply as your final step to set your makeup and add that lit-from-within radiant glow.



From IT Cosmetics.