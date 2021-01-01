AD Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Setof2 Auto-Delivery

This exfoliating treatment from Peter Thomas Roth addresses the look of a dull, aging complexion. It's formulated with pumpkin enzyme, peels with alpha hydroxy acid, and polishes with aluminum oxide crystals. The mask helps even the appearance of skin tone, smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and helps to reveal the appearance of skin that looks smoother, younger-looking, and more radiant. And with this Auto-Delivery plan, a new shipment arrives approximately every four months for two years. How do I use it: Apply a thin layer of Pumpkin Enzyme Mask to clean skin. Gently massage in a circular motion with wet fingertips to polish with aluminum oxide powder. Leave on for 3 to 7 minutes, depending on skin sensitivity. Rinse thoroughly. Use one or two times per week. From Peter Thomas Roth. Includes: