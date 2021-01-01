Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm

WHAT IT IS The must-have universal balm from Dior Backstage, now unveiling two new finishes: Matte and Holographic, alongside the original Glow. All enhance the lips and bring out their natural color. Dior Addict Lip Glow reacts to the unique chemistry of each woman's lips to give them a natural flush of custom color that suits her skin tone. Lips look fresh, full and radiant, as if revived from within. 0.12 oz. Made in France. WHO IT'S FOR Each enhancing, comforting shade blends into and reacts with the lips to awaken a flush of natural color that is customized to every woman's skin tone. WHAT IT DOES The Lip Glow formula, concentrated in mango butter, provides continual hydration for 24 hours. Its secret lies in a perfect balance between make-up and lip care. The renowned Color Reviver technology reacts to the moisture and pH level of the lips, releasing its active ingredients and instantly bringing out a natural flush of customized color. HOW TO USE IT Wear it alone, below, or on top of lipstick: Apply alone for a natural flush of color. Wear as a lip balm or primer. Layer on top of lipstick to change the effect. Top with Lip Maximizer for even more radiant results. New Matte Glow. The velvety, soft matte finish that delivers transparent color on its own and also works perfectly as a base with a matte lipstick. Dior's first Color Reviver Nourishing Lip Balm. New. Holographic Glow. The iridescent, radiant "Holographic" glow finish that creates the shimmery illusion of enhanced lips. Dior's first Color Reviver Hydrating Lip Balm. Original Glow. The iconic finish. Born backstage and loved by make-up artists for its instant, made-to-measure rosy tint effect. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to DiorBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. Cosmetics - Dior Cosmetics > Dior > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Dior. Color: Red.