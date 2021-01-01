rag & bone Addison Recycled Pouch Pocket

Foldaway crossbody pouch, crafted in recycled polyester with a logo patch at front. Snap closure Silvertone hardware Folds into itself for compact storage Recycled polyester Imported SIZE Adjustable crossbody strap, 22.5 drop 6.75W x 8.25H x 0.25D ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2002, Rag & Bone founder Marcus Wainwright combined his British heritage with a downtown New York aesthetic. At the heart of the edgy yet laid-back brand is its focus on quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. The epitome of cool, off-duty style, its no wonder the signature second-skin denim is favored by many. Handbags - Contemporary Handbags > Rag & Bone > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. rag & bone. Color: Black.