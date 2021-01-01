RtA Addison Sweater in Olive 100% cotton. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Ribbed foldover turtleneck. Varied knit patterns with ribbed trims. Midweight knit fabric. RTAF-WK178. WF21-S069-2034OLIVE. About the designer: RtA is the brainchild of Eli Azran and David Rimokh, a Los Angeles-based design duo. RTA denim is a movement, not only a product, but a culture that embraces the creative aspiration of the individual and combines street lifestyle with obscure nature in the constant search to attain awe. The collection is a collaboration of feminine and androgynous, combining street lifestyle with obscure nature. Road to Awe is a constant journey to bettering yourself, says Azran.