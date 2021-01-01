Audio Pro Addon T3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speakers w/Battery for Computers, Laptop, Desktop, Cellphone & Tablet - Black

LONG-LASTING BATTERY: Up to 30 hours of playback time or 12 hours of play at maximum volume on a single charge! WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth 4.0 & additional audio inputs for source connections. Use any bluetooth capable electronic to wirelessly stream your favorite sounds! ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: The Addon T3 has an advanced digital signal processor (DSP) & 25 watts of power optimizing any of your audio needs! DEVICE CHARGING PORT: This design includes a USB port to charge your smart devices. TROUBLE-FREE PORTABILITY: Addon T3 is easy to use rechargeable & battery powered speaker.