Answer the sun's siren song in the cool sweetness of these cropped pants made from flowy eyelet that's a charming addition to any warm-weather look. 26 1/2" inseam; 22" leg opening; 11" front rise; 15" back rise (size Medium) Elastic waist Side-seam pockets Partially lined 84% viscose, 16% lyocell Dry clean Imported Women's Clothing