Adescare Thigh Highs - L/XL - Also in: S/M

Fine, classy, durable, super soft, and stretchy. The crème de la crème of all fishnets. Our adescare thigh highs consist of fine and micro fishnet/mesh. Attached is an intricately detailed 7 cm floral lace top evident of exquisite italian craftsmanship with double silicone bands. These are considered to be a staple piece for every woman's wardrobe who is ready to unleash their inner lechery lady. Made for those who are unabashed and want to experience a different side of themselves, someone who is daring and a risk-taker. Adescare, in italian, means "to lure." these were made to be worn as a statement piece, one where you will be able to lure and entice one's attention!