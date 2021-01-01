MIRENESSE Adhesive Liner & Reusable False Lash Bond Kit - Julia in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

Lash Bond Liner has changed the application of false lashes FOREVER! A jet black, rich pigment eyeliner that bonds false lashes securely for up to 12 hours! Ultra long-wear, hypoallergenic & cruelty-free! No Mess, No Fuss! Formulated with NO glue or latex. Packaged in a sleek pen for a smooth & defined application. Julia Lashes add length, flare & subtle volume. These lashes are for you if you love looking super flirty & want to achieve that sexy cat-eye look. Band length: 35mm (Full) Please note, these measurements are subject to change based on how you wear and trim your lashes Reusable up to 30 wears Imported