adidas Golf Adicross Hybrid Recycled Polyester Golf Shorts are super light, high performers. Stay focused as the temperature heats up, and move freely in comfort with every swing. Regular fit strikes a comfortable balance between loose and snug. Lightweight and stretchy fabric. Drawcord waist with breathable waistband. Front pockets and single back zip pocket. Side vents at the hem. 62% nylon, 22% polyester, 16% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 19 in Inseam: 9 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 20 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.