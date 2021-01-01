Sizing InformationUNISEX SIZING: Unisex shoes are equal to men's shoe sizing Women, select 1 size smaller than your typical shoe sizeEx. If you wear a women's size 10, you would select an 9 in this sneaker Men, select your typical shoe size Product FeaturesTextile upper with overlays Lace-up closure for a snug fit Lightstrike midsole for extreme bounce Rubber outsole for grippy traction The adidas Dame 7 is imported. Built for performance and boasting sleek design details for the basketball court, the adidas Dame 7 Basketball Shoes are a comfort anomaly ready for action. Cut between defenders and power up to the rim in the next iteration from Damian Lillard. Size: 10.0. Color: White. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Adidas Dame 7 Basketball Shoes in White/Solar Red Size 10.0