Made from Sustainable MaterialsThis product is made with recycled content to save resources and decrease emissions 25% of pieces used to make the upper are made with minimum 50% recycled content Product FeaturesEngineered mesh upper for breathable comfort Lace-up construction Bounce midsole for comfort TPU quarter and heel stabilizers The adidas EQ21 is imported. Get your next run in and experience unmatched comfort and plenty of sustainable style on the Men's adidas EQ21 Running Shoes. Lightweight and boasting recycled content, these runners are the perfect way to put in those miles. Size: 11.5. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Adidas Men's EQ21 Running Shoes in Black/Black Size 11.5