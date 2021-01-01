Made from Sustainable Materials This product is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials 50% of upper is recycled content Product Features Textile upper for a soft and breathable feel Lace-up closure for a snug fit Cloudfoam midsole for comfort Textile lining Durable traction outsole The adidas Essentials Racer TR21 is imported. Look great and feel your best in the Men's adidas Essentials Racer TR21 Running Shoes. Boasting sustainable materials and a classic look, these everyday stunners are sure to keep your sneak game looking fresh. Size: 13.0. Color: Purple. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Adidas Men's Essentials Racer TR21 Running Shoes in Purple/Sonic Ink Size 13.0