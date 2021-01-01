Made from Sustainable Materials Upper made from Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials Product Features Slip-on casual athletic sneakers for all-daywear Textile upper with sock-like feel Cloudfoam midsole for cushioned comfort Durable traction outsole for grip Faux stretch laces for style Pull tab at the heel for easy on The adidas Light Racer Adapt 4.0 is imported. Slip-on the easygoing, sustainably-made adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoes! These sleek sneaks offer lightweight performance and breathable comfort for whatever your day has in store. Size: 8.5. Color: Grey. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Casual Shoes in Grey/Halo Silver Size 8.5