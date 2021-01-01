Size & Fit Loose fit is oversized and roomy Made from Sustainable Materials This product is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. 100% recycled polyester plain weave Product Features Super lightweight material for a easy and comfortable wear Full zip with bungee-adjustable hood and hem Interior mesh lining enables increased breathability and extra protection Side pockets in the front and on the sleeves offer bonus space to store essentials Machine wash The adidas Originals Adicolor 3-Stripes Windbreaker Jacket is imported. Gear up for the elements in the Men's adidas Originals Adicolor 3-Stripes Windbreaker Jacket. Made from eco-friendly materials with plenty of pockets for utilitarian wear, this windbreaker maintains the adidas thanks to the classic Trefoil logo and 3-stripes featured on the sleeves. Size: Medium. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Striped. Adidas Men's Originals Adicolor 3-Stripes Windbreaker Jacket in Black/Black Size Medium Polyester