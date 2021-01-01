Size & Fit Standard fit is athletic and relaxed Product Features Lightweight cotton construction Rounded, ribbed neckband 3D Trefoil logo at the center chest 100% cotton single jersey Machine wash The adidas Originals Adicolor 3D Trefoil Graphic T-Shirt is imported. Iconic in design and boasting a new-and-improved Trefoil logo, the Men's adidas Originals Adicolor 3D Trefoil Graphic T-Shirt is a lightweight addition to your summer-ready wardrobe. Size: Medium. Color: Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: 100% Cotton/Jersey. Adidas Men's Originals Adicolor 3D Trefoil Graphic T-Shirt in Blue/Hazy Emerald Size Medium 100% Cotton/Jersey