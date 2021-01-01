Size & FitStandard fit is athletic and relaxed Made from Sustainable MaterialsThis product is made with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic 100% recycled polyester tricot Product FeaturesSoft, smooth fabric blend 3-Stripes on the sleeves and front Trefoil logo Ribbed cuffs and hem for a sleek fit Full-zip front with stand-up collar Machine wash The adidas Originals Firebird Track Jacket is imported. Fire up your look with the modern, sustainable Men's adidas Originals Firebird Track Jacket. Built to level up your streetwear, this jacket is a must-cop. Size: Small. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Striped. Material: Polyester/Plastic. Adidas Men's Originals Adicolor Classics Firebird Track Jacket in Black/Black Size Small Polyester/Plastic