Adidas Men's Own The Run Astro Knit Pants in Black/Black Size Medium Polyester/Knit

Size & FitStandard fit is athletic and relaxed Made from Sustainable MaterialsThis product is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. 91% recycled polyester, 9% elastane interlock Product FeaturesLightweight polyester with some stretch for added comfort and flexibility Lower leg zips allow you to zip up or let loose for a personalized fit Water-absorbent AEROREADY material wicks away moisture to keep you feeling cool and dry 360 degrees of reflectivity for wearing during late nights and early mornings Sweat-guard pocket lets you stash your phone, keys or cash without worry Machine wash The adidas Own The Run Astro Knit Pants are imported. Run your city in the Men's adidas Own The Run Astro Knit Pants. Made from eco-friendly Primegreen materials and thoughtfully designed with the features you want in performance running pants, these flashy pants help you shine on your way to becoming a legend.