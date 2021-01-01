Size & FitStandard fit for comfortable movement Made from Sustainable MaterialsMade with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recyclable materials Product FeaturesReversible design offers versatile looks no matter the occasion Woven adidas badging at hip, right sleeve cuff, left sleeve Elasticized cuffed sleeves Zipper breast pocket 60% polyester, 40% cotton construction Machine wash The adidas Sportswear Baseball Reversible Track Top is imported. Be ready for anything and be comfortable doing it in the Men's adidas Sportswear Baseball Reversible Track Top. One look is a sporty, layered style while the flip side offers a minimal, utilitarian feel so you can go from the workout to the world in no time. Size: Large. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester. Adidas Men's Sportswear Baseball Reversible Track Jacket in Black/Black Size Large Cotton/Polyester