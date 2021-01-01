Size & Fit Slim fit with tapered leg appears tailored and sleek Product Features Warm and soft fleece is rich in comfort while colorblocked panels add elegant style Front side pockets and a back pocket allows you to conveniently safeguards essentials Made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials Elastic waist with adjustable drawcord 57% cotton, 30% recycled polyester, 13% recycled cotton fleece Machine wash The adidas Sportswear Colorblock Pants are imported. Rest up and recharge in the Men's adidas Sportswear Colorblock Pants. Whether after practice or on an off-day, these smooth and discerning adidas sweatpants supply maximum comfort and style so you can stay fresh while you refresh. Size: 2X-Large. Color: Orange/Grey. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Fleece. Adidas Men's Sportswear Colorblock Sweatpants in Orange/Grey/Carbon Size 2X-Large Cotton/Polyester/Fleece