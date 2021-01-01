Size & Fit Regular fit for a relaxed feel Full-zip front with bungee-adjustable hood Product Features Soft fleece material keeps you warm Ribbed cuffs and hem Kangaroo pockets 57% cotton, 30% recycled polyester, 13% recycled cotton fleece Machine wash The adidas Sportswear Future Icons Winterized Full-Zip Hoodie is imported. Whether you're headed to the gym or just chilling at home, the Men's adidas Sportswear Future Icons Winterized Full-Zip Hoodie has you covered. Fleece material keeps you toasty while ribbed detailing ensures a comfortable fit. Size: X-Large. Color: Green. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Fleece. Adidas Men's Sportswear Future Icons Winterized Full-Zip Hoodie in Green/Focus Olive Size X-Large Cotton/Polyester/Fleece