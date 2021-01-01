Low-profile hiking sneakers are built for rough terrain Mesh and synthetic upper for durability and breathable comfort Lace-up closure for a snug fit Molded sockliner with EVA midsole for comfort Continental Rubber outsole for grippy traction The adidas Terrex AX3 is imported. Super versatile and built for stability on rough terrain, the Men's adidas Terrex AX3 Hiking Shoes feature a do-it-all design that's as sleek and sporty as it is functional. Slip into these sneaks when you need a snug, comfortable fit and plenty of all-terrain durability. Size: 14.0. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Adidas Men's Terrex AX3 Hiking Shoes in Black/Black Size 14.0