Adidas Men's Tiro Pride Track Jacket in Black/Black Size X-Large Polyester/Knit

Size & Fit Standard fit is not too tight, not too loose Made from Sustainable Materials Made from Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials 100% recycled polyester doubleknit Product Features Smooth poly blend fabric is boosted with AEROREADY technology to manage moisture Pride details throughout, including rainbow-hued branding Full-zip front with high stand collar Front hand pockets store small items like keys, cash and phone Machine wash The adidas Tiro Pride Track Jacket is imported. Top off any look with the classic track jacket styling and PRIDE-infused details of the Men's adidas Tiro Pride Track Jacket. This updated take on the throwback track jacket features sustainable materials and shows your support for the LGBTQ+ community.