Reflective Primeknit upper naturally expands with your foot and allows for better nighttime visibility Torsion System in between the heel and forefoot for stability Energy-returning, responsive BOOST midsole Molded heel counter for optimal achilles movement Supportive cage wraps midfoot for additional support StretchWeb technology adapts to the way your foot hits the ground Continental rubber outsole for extraordinary grip against wet and dry conditions The adidas x NASA UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA is imported Get ready for the latest update to the famed UltraBOOST. The DNA version features reflective Primeknit and takes inspiration directly from the running track. Designed to naturally expand with your foot and adapt to your personal gait cycle, the Men's adidas x NASA UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA Running Shoes are your new go-to. Size: 8.5. Color: Grey. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Adidas Men's x NASA UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA Running Shoes in Grey/Halo Silver Size 8.5 Knit