Size & FitRegular fit for all-day comfort Made from Sustainable MaterialsManufactured under adidas's Better Cotton initiative Product FeaturesRibbed crew neckline Printed graphics featuring The Simpsons and the adidas logo on chest adidas and Simpsons logo on rear neck 100% cotton Machine wash The adidas x The Simpsons Snowball Fight Graphic T-Shirt is imported. Relive those magical snow days of your childhood with the Men's adidas x The Simpsons Snowball Fight Graphic T-Shirt, made from soft cotton and with printed graphics featuring America's favorite father and son. Size: Medium. Color: White. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Printed/Graphic. Adidas Men's x The Simpsons Snowball Fight Graphic T-Shirt in White/White Size Medium 100% Cotton