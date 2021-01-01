Sizing Information UNISEX SIZING: Unisex shoes are equal to men's shoe sizing Women, select 1 size smaller than your typical shoe size Ex. If you wear a women's size 10, you would select a 9 in this shoe Men, select your typical shoe size Product Features Textile upper for lightweight support Versatile outsole for firm, hard ground and artificial grass adidas branding for style The adidas Predator Freak.4 Flexible Ground is imported. Head out to the pitch in style and comfort when you rock the adidas Predator Freak.4 Flexible Ground Soccer Cleats. Delivering the traction and support you need for gameplay and practice, these soccer cleats are a must-have addition to your repertoire. Size: 10.0. Age Group: adult. Adidas Predator Freak.4 Flexible Ground Soccer Cleats Size 10.0