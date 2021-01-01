Size & Fit Relaxed fit is roomy and comfy Product Features Full two-way zip with snap closures on storm flap Smooth and water-repellent nylon fabric cloaks you in coziness Down filling and heat-sealed cuffs for unbridled warmth Fill: 70% duck down, 30% feathers Bungee-adjustable hood Side entry zip pockets with hand-warmer lining for relief from the cold 100% nylon taffeta Machine wash The adidas Big Baffle Down Hiking Coat is imported. When only the warmest will do, toss on the Women's adidas Big Baffle Down Hiking Coat for heavyweight warmth without the bulk. Meticulously crafted to withstand cold weather, this baffle down coat caters to your cold-weather needs to keep you comfy and toasty. Size: Large. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: 100% Nylon/Taffeta. Adidas Women's Big Baffle Down Hiking Coat in Black/Black Size Large 100% Nylon/Taffeta