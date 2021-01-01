Size & Fit Tight, compressive fit holds you in Elastic underband for medium-impact support Product Features Smooth, stretchy fabric with AEROREADY technology for sweat-wicking comfort adidas branding at front Racerback silhouette Hand wash, lay flat to dry The adidas Don't Rest Badge Of Sport Medium-Support Sports Bra is imported. Get after your next training session in the Women's adidas Don't Rest Badge Of Sport Medium-Support Sports Bra. Offering medium support and plenty of breathability, this sports bra is a must-have for cycling classes, ballet barre, strength training and more. Size: 3X-Large. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Adidas Women's Don't Rest Badge Of Sport Medium-Support Sports Bra (Plus Size) in Black/Black Size 3X-Large