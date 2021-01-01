Size & Fit Slim fit is tailored and sleek Tapered through the leg for distraction-free movement Product Features Soft and comfortable cotton-polyester blended fabric for athletic comfort Signature adidas logo and branding for style Elastic waist with drawcord for a snug and comfortable fit Front pockets allow space to carry on-the-go essentials 53% cotton, 36% recycled polyester, 11% viscose French terry Machine wash The adidas Essentials French Terry Logo Pants (Plus Size) are imported. Slip on the Women's adidas Essentials French Terry Logo Pants (Plus Size) and get your day going! Packing plenty of comfort and boasting a sleek look, these not-too-heavy, not-too-light pants are perfect for casual wear when you don't want to sacrifice style. Size: 3X-Large. Color: Blue. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Viscose. Adidas Women's Essentials French Terry Logo Pants (Plus Size) in Blue/Legend Ink Size 3X-Large Cotton/Polyester/Viscose