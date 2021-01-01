Size & Fit Slim fit is flattering and comfy Product Features Stretchy, smooth fabric for all day wear adidas Trefoil branding 93% polyester, 7% elastane single jersey Machine wash The adidas Originals Adicolor 3D Trefoil T-Shirt Dress is imported. Soft, stretchy cotton and heritage branding elevate a classic t-shirt dress silhouette to must-have status on the Women's adidas Originals Adicolor Trefoil T-Shirt Dress. Easy to pull-on and go, this dress pairs well with sneakers and slides for a comfy, sporty meets feminine look. Size: Large. Color: White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Jersey. Adidas Women's Originals Adicolor 3D Trefoil T-Shirt Dress in White/White Size Large Cotton/Polyester/Jersey