Size & Fit Relaxed, laid-back fit drapes the body Made from Sustainable Materials Made from Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials 100% recycled polyester tricot Product Features Soft, shiny polyester tricot material Vintage breakaway pant-inspired style Heritage snap button details at sides Elastic waistband with drawcord Authentic adibreak label Machine wash The adidas Originals Adicolor Classics Adibreak Snap Track Pants are imported. The '90s are back in a big way. Pay homage to the trendsetting decade with the Women's adidas Originals Adicolor Classics Adibreak Snap Track Pants. Inspired by old school breakaway pants, these comfy pants offer versatile style that's sure to turn some heads. Size: Medium. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Adidas Women's Originals Adicolor Classics Adibreak Snap Track Pants in Red/Red Size Medium Polyester