Adidas Women's Originals Velvet Stripes with Trefoil Rivet Tights in Red/Victory Crimson Size X-Large Cotton/Velvet/Jersey

Size & Fit Tight fit for a slim, body-hugging feel Medium-rise construction Product Features Soft and smooth cotton with added stretch for comfort Elastic waistband delivers a snug, secure fit Velvety 3-Stripes adorn the sides for classic adidas attitude 93% cotton, 7% elastane single jersey Machine wash The adidas Originals Velvet Stripes with Trefoil Rivet Tights are imported. Allow yourself to indulge in the finer things with the Women's adidas Originals Velvet Stripes with Trefoil Rivet Tights. Luxuriously soft, plush velvet equips elevated style to this sporty silhouette for this athletic look with upscale vibes.