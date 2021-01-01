Size & FitStandard fit is athletic and relaxed Made from Sustainable MaterialsThis product is made with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic 56% recycled polyester, 44% cotton doubleknit Product FeaturesBlended fabric for comfort and warmth Full-zip silhouette with stand-up collar Elastic cuffs and bottom hem Side pockets hold your essentials Machine wash The adidas Originals Adicolor Classic Track Jacket is imported. Chic and sporty don't seem like a likely pair… Until you slip into the Women's adidas Originals Adicolor Classic Track Jacket, that is. Lightweight comfort and iconic adidas branding are the standout features of this exceptional jacket. Size: X-Small. Color: Red. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Knit. Adidas Women's Originals Adicolor Classics Track Jacket in Red/Victory Crimson Size X-Small Cotton/Polyester/Knit