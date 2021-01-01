Size & Fit Slim fit is tailored and sleek Product Features Comfortable ribbed fabric with adidas Trefoil logo centered at the chest Keyhole cutout at front waist for a look beyond the basic Familiar crewneck construction at cropped length 45% cotton, 45% viscose, 10% elastane rib Machine wash The adidas Originals Adicolor Essentials Rib Tank Top is imported Breathable and stretchy, the Women's adidas Originals Adicolor Essentials Rib Tank Top is sure to be a staple of your wardrobe. Comfortable enough to lounge in with a cute look for nights out in the city, you're going to want to throw this tank on any time you get the chance. Size: Large. Color: Pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Viscose. Adidas Women's Originals Adicolor Essentials Rib Tank Top in Pink/Ambient Blush Size Large Cotton/Viscose